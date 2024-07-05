Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch 'Deadliest Catch' Stars Wild Bill and His Son Are Now on Good Terms "My dad was the first to call and tell me congratulations, say how proud he was of me, and offered any help he could if I run into problems on the boat," Zack said. By Melissa Willets Jul. 5 2024, Published 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As fans likely already know, Wild Bill Wichrowski of Deadliest Catch fame has three kids. One of them is his son, Zack Larson, from a previous failed marriage. Also as fans know, Wild Bill and Zack were not always on the best of terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's take a look at their relationship over the years and see how Wild Bill and his son are doing today. Spoiler alert: In Zack's own words, a once "strenuous" dynamic got much better.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Wild Bill's son from 'Deadliest Catch'? He's also a crab catcher.

Zack Larson reportedly became estranged from his father when Bill left him and his mom during Zack's childhood. He still grew up to be a crab catcher like his famous dad.

In fact, Zack came on Deadliest Catch at the same time as Bill, for Season 6. Their "strenuous" dynamic was on full display for fans of the Discovery show.

Article continues below advertisement

However, per the younger fisherman, it seems that things began looking up for the dad and son, with Zack taking to his Instagram in June 2019 to actually thank Bill for helping him succeed in his career.

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of people have helped me get to this point in my career," Zack wrote as a caption alongside a photo of his boat, Elinore J. "My dad, @captainwildbill_official doesn't get enough credit for that," he continued.

"Though the past few years have been strenuous on our relationship," he admitted, "We have also been working at getting back to what we had before." "I typically don't share much anymore, but my dad was the first to call and tell me congratulations, say how proud he was of me, and offered any help he could if I run into problems on the boat," Zach said, concluding, "I'm looking forward to this next step in my career. Thanks for all the support out there over the years."

Article continues below advertisement

Wild Bill's son is a married man.

Zack often takes to his Instagram to share sweet words about his wife and say how much he misses her when he's away at sea. For instance, on her birthday in September 2020, he gushed, "Happy birthday to my amazing wife! I wish I was there to celebrate this special day with you. I love you so much and can't wait to see you. We are almost back together."

Article continues below advertisement

As more evidence that Bill and his son are on good terms, the elder reality star popped into the comments to say, "Happy Birthday Dulce." Meanwhile, Zack has been married since 2017, when the couple tied the knot in Mexico. Not much else is known about Zack's wife other than what he has shared on social media.