We Dive Deep Into What 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Zack Larson Is Doing Now
It’s been 18 seasons of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, and there are no signs of it slowing down. The boat-themed reality series, which follows different big-time fishermen, captains, and crews into the dangerous waters of Alaska, has introduced us to many unexpected characters. From the youngest captain Sean Dwyer to “Wild Bill,” the extreme sea conditions are only half the fun.
Zack Larson was a fan favorite in Deadliest Catch’s later seasons, and although he’s slated to be part of Season 18, fans are wondering what he’s up to now. So we dive deep (pun intended) into Zack’s whereabouts this season of Deadliest Catch.
Zack Larson is now the captain of the F/V Elinore J.
Throughout his tenure on Deadliest Catch, much of the focus on Zack was regarding his relationship with his father, “Wild” Bill Wichrowski. Even though Zack grew up on a boat with Wild Bill, their relationship was always strained — so much so that Zack chose to use his mother’s last name, Larson, instead of his father’s.
Zack grew up under the tutelage and captainship of Wild Bill, which led Zack to feel misunderstood and condescended to, as they were never equals on Bill’s boat. However, in Season 16 of Deadliest Catch, their relationship improved immensely when Zack became a captain in his own right, thanks to the Dwyer family.
Basically, Zack decided to leave Bill’s boat, Summer Bay, to go work with Captain Sean Dwyer on the Elinore J. and the Brenna A. From working with Sean, who was around the same age as Zack, Zack learned much more about leadership and captaining his own crew. “Both my dad and Sean really care about their crew members,” Zack shared on the Brenna A. website. “I think Sean has a more diplomatic approach when it comes to our opinions. He really values them."
In 2015, Zack shared a photo of himself and his father with the caption, “Two captains standing together. I'll be running a tender this summer,” to commemorate his move to becoming a captain. According to Zack’s Instagram and Twitter bios, he is still the captain of the Elinore J. after taking it over from Sean.
Sean, on the other hand, remains the captain of the Brenna A. While Zack is relatively quiet on social media, he does post about his favorite sports teams every so often on Twitter. Plus, he’s even selling his own “Deadliest Brew,” on Coffee Fool. All proceeds from his custom coffee brew go to supporting Castaway Kids, a non-profit organization that assists kids and their families in Guaymas, Sonora with education and housing.
Zack also appears to be happily married to wife to Dulce Larson... could kids be on the way? While Zack may not be a major part of Deadliest Catch Season 18, we should definitely keep our eyes out for the fishing captain.
New episodes of Deadliest Catch air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.