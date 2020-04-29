The Real Reason Why Brenna A Won't Be Coming Back to 'Deadliest Catch'

Deadliest Catch came back April 14 for its 16th Season, but fans were quick to notice there was something missing. And by "something," we mean Captain Sean Dwyer and the Brenna A. The Dwyers have announced they won't be coming back to Deadliest Catch , and fans are understandably not happy about this news. Deadliest Catch fans want to know why, and what was behind the decision. Was there drama? Read on to learn more.

Why isn't the Brenna A returning to Deadliest Catch?

Sean's mom Jenny Dwyer took to Facebook about two weeks ago to explain to fans why the Brenna A wouldn't be coming back to the show. Simply put: Discovery didn't renew their Season 16 contract. Womp, womp.

Hi there. This is Jenny posting. I've been the voice behind this web page, the one who creates the content. I'm sure... Posted by F/V Brenna A & Capt. Sean Dwyer on Monday, April 13, 2020

In the Facebook post, she wrote, "I'm sure you have noticed by now hat we are not appearing on this season of Deadliest Catch. I've had many questions as to why and we just wanted to let you know the scoop. There is no drama related to our exit, which is kind of the way life on the Brenna A was and is. It was simply that our contract was up with Discovery and we went a different way."

Fans responded to this with disappointment in Discovery's decision to move forward without Brenna A. "Disappointed that they choose not to renew your contract. I would have much preferred not renewing Harleys. I almost stopped watching [Deadliest] Catch last year because Harley was on. May God bless and hope to see you back soon," one Facebook user wrote.

