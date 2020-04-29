The Real Reason Why Brenna A Won't Be Coming Back to 'Deadliest Catch'By Gina Vaynshteyn
Deadliest Catch came back April 14 for its 16th Season, but fans were quick to notice there was something missing. And by "something," we mean Captain Sean Dwyer and the Brenna A. The Dwyers have announced they won't be coming back to Deadliest Catch, and fans are understandably not happy about this news. Deadliest Catch fans want to know why, and what was behind the decision. Was there drama? Read on to learn more.
Why isn't the Brenna A returning to Deadliest Catch?
Sean's mom Jenny Dwyer took to Facebook about two weeks ago to explain to fans why the Brenna A wouldn't be coming back to the show. Simply put: Discovery didn't renew their Season 16 contract. Womp, womp.
In the Facebook post, she wrote, "I'm sure you have noticed by now hat we are not appearing on this season of Deadliest Catch. I've had many questions as to why and we just wanted to let you know the scoop. There is no drama related to our exit, which is kind of the way life on the Brenna A was and is. It was simply that our contract was up with Discovery and we went a different way."
Fans responded to this with disappointment in Discovery's decision to move forward without Brenna A. "Disappointed that they choose not to renew your contract. I would have much preferred not renewing Harleys. I almost stopped watching [Deadliest] Catch last year because Harley was on. May God bless and hope to see you back soon," one Facebook user wrote.
Another wrote, "I was saddened to learn that the Brenna A, Sean and the crew wouldn't be on my favorite show any longer. Sean is such an intelligent and fair Captain. Of the younger Captains, he was my favorite right away." Clearly, the Brenna A crew will be deeply missed.
What is the Brenna A crew up to now?
Jenny promised that she'll keep fans posted on their whereabouts on social media. She'll also be started a blog called 'Crabby Mama.' She wrote, "I will keep posting here and the boats and what Sean and the Brenna A are up [to]. I am writing a 'Crabby Mama' blog that will be posted later. I will post the link here if you want to read it." Um, yes we do.
Sounds like the Brenna A crew's story isn't quite over yet, even if you won't be seeing them on Deadliest Catch. Watch new episodes on Discovery every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.