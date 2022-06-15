'Deadliest Catch's' Mandy Hansen Legit Has the Cutest Baby

When two seafaring folks get together and have a baby, it's only right that her name should reflect their love of the ocean. That's why Deadliest Catch star Mandy Hansen, daughter of Captain Sig Hansen, landed on the name Sailor Marie. Looks like this baby is more starboard than onboard!

Mandy Hansen and her husband, Clark Pederson, welcomed the newest addition on November 10, 2021, and it's been nothing but smooth sailing ever since. Let's meet the newest member of the Hansen clan, who is destined to be into crabs without being super crabby.