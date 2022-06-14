YouTuber Tanya Burr Reveals to Fans That She's Pregnant — Who's the Baby Daddy?

If there's one thing that was a hallmark of Tanya's rise to fame online, it was her seemingly complete transparency with fans about all aspects of her personal life. Back in 2015 she married fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman and the duo grew to fame thanks to the videos that they made together, often regarded as "Mr. and Mrs. YouTube."

Unfortunately, Tanya and Jim had a very public divorce in March of 2019, sparking Tanya to shift her entire perspective on approaching romance.