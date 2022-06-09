Kourtney Kardashian Ate Quail Eggs "for Baby-Making" — What Does Science Say?

Kourt was chatting with friend Steph Shepherd (who is also her former assistant) over lunch, when she casually mentioned she was eating quail eggs. "I don't know if I'm gonna regret this lunch choice," she told Steph. "I have to eat quail eggs every day, too."

When Steph asked why, Kourtney simply replied, "for baby-making."

That's when Kourt's friend said what was likely on everyone's mind: "Why can' you just eat a regular egg?" Kourtney responded with, "I don't know. They're cute and small. It's weird, though."