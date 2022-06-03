We're Casting a Wide Net Worth for 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Keith Colburn

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith is sitting pretty at $1.5 million. Not too shabby, or should we say not too crabby. Not only has Keith been on Deadliest Catch for 15 years, but he got a bit of a late start compared to his captain counterparts on the show. Keith arrived in Alaska in 1985 at the age of 22, with only $50 in his pocket (per his website). He was determined to learn how to catch crabs and he certainly exceeded his own expectations.