Unfortunately, 'Deadliest Catch' Lost Another Former Crew Member — What Happened to Kyle Craig?

Two months before Todd's death, Nick McGlashan died of a drug overdose. He was only 33 years old at the time. The life these men choose is difficult, and the stress and loneliness they often experience isn't always limited to their time on the boats. In a perfect world, everyone makes it back every time, and keeps on going beyond that. Sadly, that wasn't the case for former crew member Kyle Craig, who passed away in July 2021. How did Kyle Craig die? Here's what we know.