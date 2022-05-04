A Terrifying Injury Plus a Wild Helicopter Rescue on 'Deadliest Catch' — Is Francis Katungin OK?

It was only a little over a year ago, in February 2021, when the Patricia Lee lost crew member Todd Kochutin during a particularly upsetting episode of Deadliest Catch. Unfortunately, Todd was hit by a crab pot, which can weigh as much as 800 pounds, and never recovered from his injuries. It would appear the curse of the Patricia Lee has struck again.

Crewman Francis Katungin was severely hurt when a wave loosened a crab pot, that ended up pinning him against the railing. Fans of the show are hoping he's OK and are, of course, looking for an update. What exactly happened to him, and what do we know about Francis's current health status?