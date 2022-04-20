For 17 years, audiences have suffered through literal and figurative ups and downs on Deadliest Catch. The show invited people into the often terrifying but always exhilarating world of dedicated crab fishermen who scoured the Bering Sea for their catches. Naturally there have been brutal losses along the way. Not all were ship-related, but every single one of them was felt deeply by the cast and crew of the show.

Unfortunately, the show recently lost another crew member who barely had time to show the world who he was, and what he was capable of. How did Todd Kochutin from Deadliest Catch die? Here's what we know.