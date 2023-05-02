Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch Source: Discovery The Cornelia Marie Fishing Vessel Was a Big Part of 'Deadliest Catch' for Years The Cornelia Maria is one of the famed vessels on 'Deadliest Catch.' However, it's not part of the Discovery series anymore, so where is it? By Chrissy Bobic May 2 2023, Updated 10:25 a.m. ET

On a show like Deadliest Catch, the fishing boats are as important as the main cast members and crew. Since the Cornelia Marie was with the series since nearly the beginning, but no longer appears to be part of the Discovery series, fans are curious. Where is the Cornelia Marie? And, perhaps more importantly, what happened to it?

The Cornelia Marie fishing boat was introduced in Season 2 of Deadliest Catch. From there, viewers met the boat's crew and got to know Captain Phil Harris. He later passed away in Season 6. The Cornelia Marie continued to be part of the series, however, and different captains took control of the vessel. That's no longer the case.

Where is the Cornelia Marie on 'Deadliest Catch'?

In 2016, around the time Season 12 aired, Josh Harris opened up on Facebook about why the Cornelia Marie was removed from Deadliest Catch. At the time, he shared with fans that it was a decision made by Discovery and that they simply didn't have a camera crew aboard the vessel. That remained the case in the seasons that followed.

The Cornelia Marie is arguably the most famous fishing boat used in Deadliest Catch. And, while other fishing boats have sufficed since viewers last saw the Cornelia Marie, it's still one that lives on in their hearts. So where is it now, in a literal sense? According to a VesselFinder.com, the Cornelia Marie was last reported to be located on the West Coast in North America.

Deadliest Catch, anyone!? came across the Cornelia Marie leaving Valdez! So cool seeing a boat ive watched on tv for years wandering off into the harbor! #corneliamarie #deadliestcatch #Valdez #Alaska pic.twitter.com/5QXBWgyRRk — Andy Witteman (@CNLastro) August 20, 2018

However, it isn't currently being tracked, according to another vessel tracking website. That could mean it's not in commission right now. And if that's the case, then maybe it will appear in another season on Deadliest Catch after all. Some eagle-eyed fans did share online that they spotted what appears to be the Cornelia Marie in the Season 19 trailer ahead of its premiere, so there's that.

Who owns the Cornelia Marie now?

Over the years, different captains have taken charge of the Cornelia Marie on and, presumably, off Deadliest Catch. Josh Harris and Casey McManus are co-owners of the Cornelia Marie. But since it's no longer an integral part of Deadliest Catch, it makes sense that both Josh and Casey aren't on the show either. At least, for Season 19.

