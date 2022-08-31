'Deadliest Catch' Shows Us Working Life on a Ship, From the Barracks to the Quarters

The best-known job among the Deadliest Catch jobs is of course the captain of the ship. Every ship has its captain, and every captain has its crew. But the captains are responsible for everyone’s lives… literally. From intercrew relationships to navigating the boats through typhoons and other dangerous situations, captains make every major decision on board.

They’re the ones who drive the strategy of the boat, and within that, the livelihoods of their crews. In a 2020 Reddit poll, fans voted Captain Sig Hansen of the Northwestern the best captain of the series.