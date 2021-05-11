Edgar Hansen Left 'Deadliest Catch' After Season 14 Wrapped — Is He Going to Return?

According to a widespread fan theory, 50-year-old Edgar Hansen has continued to work on the F/V Northwestern after leaving Deadliest Catch, the reality TV show offering a rare glimpse into the adrenaline-drenched everyday life of a group of fishermen who set sail for the Bering Sea every year.

Captain Sig Hansen's brother last appeared in Season 14 of Deadliest Catch, which was broadcast around the same time as he pled guilty to sexual assault in July 2018.