Edgar Hansen
Edgar Hansen Left 'Deadliest Catch' After Season 14 Wrapped — Is He Going to Return?

May. 11 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

According to a widespread fan theory, 50-year-old Edgar Hansen has continued to work on the F/V Northwestern after leaving Deadliest Catch, the reality TV show offering a rare glimpse into the adrenaline-drenched everyday life of a group of fishermen who set sail for the Bering Sea every year. 

Captain Sig Hansen's brother last appeared in Season 14 of Deadliest Catch, which was broadcast around the same time as he pled guilty to sexual assault in July 2018. 

Edgar Hansen likely nursed ambitions to become Captain Sig Hansen's replacement.

Edgar was one of the few stars who regularly appeared on Deadliest Catch ever since the Season 1 premiere aired in April 2005. He served as the deck boss of the F/V Northwestern and also worked as an engineer and a relief captain in the past. 

Edgar Hansen
Edgar left Deadliest Catch a few years ago. It's uncertain if he still works on F/V Northwestern to this day. For what it's worth, Captain Hansen revealed in the spring of 2019 that he was considering appointing his twenty-something daughter, Mandy, as the next captain. 

Edgar pled guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault in July 2018.

The public opinion about Edgar shifted after a 16-year-old Mountlake Terrace resident revealed that he sexually assaulted her in the fall of 2017. It's understood that the young woman gave an account of the incident to her therapist in October 2017.

According to The Seattle Times, Edgar pled guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in July 2018. He received a 364-day suspended jail sentence. He had to pay $1,653 for court fees and fines, and he was also required to provide a DNA sample to the authorities and undertake sexual deviancy evaluation. 

Edgar last appeared on Season 14 of Deadliest Catch, which aired in 2018. According to outlets like Reality Titbit, Edgar might have managed to keep his job on the F/V Northwestern, having only been requested to keep away from the spotlight. Unfortunately, these theories couldn't be corroborated at this time. 

While it's possible that Edgar has been quietly toiling away on the F/V Northwestern, cautiously keeping out of view, it's equally possible that he hung up his work uniform one last time a while ago — leaving behind both the boat and Deadliest Catch. 

Several 'Deadliest Catch' crew members have gotten into trouble with the law.

Several Deadliest Catch cast members have become embroiled in controversies over the past few years. 

In 2017, Captain Hansen's estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, alleged that Captain Hansen abused her when she was 2 years old. Captain Hansen deemed Melissa's claims "baseless," per KIRO-TV

Jerod Sechrist had a few run-ins with the law as well. In April 2020, Sechrist was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants for grand theft. 

According to the Daily Mail, one of the warrants concerned a previous incident that saw Sechrist steal collectible coins, silver, and a Rolex watch from an ex-roommate. The other was issued after he attempted to walk out of a Home Depot branch with $800 worth of tools. Sechrist previously said that substance addiction led him to commit theft. 

Catch new episodes of Deadliest Catch every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery. 

