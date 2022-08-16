'Deadliest Catch' Has Snared a New Crew Member — Let's Meet Shyanne Smith
Your youth is, of course, the best time to explore, before life creeps in and slowly tethers you to one place (physically or emotionally). Sorry to sound depressing but that's just what growing up does, and Blink 182 did not warn us about that part.
What better way to see the world, or sea the world, than via catching crab and fish on a boat. Sure, the work may be dangerous and grueling, but the sunsets make the exhaustion worthwhile.
Season 18 of Discovery's Deadliest Catch has certainly seen its challenges, such as the fact that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game put a kibosh on catching Bristol Bay red king crabs. This forces the captains and their ships to go even deeper into the already treacherous ocean to hunt for other options.
The good news is that there are some new faces like 23-year-old Shyanne Smith who will undoubtedly inject some energy into the crew of the F/V Saga where she works as a greenhorn. Let's meet Shyanne Smith!
Who is Shyanne Smith on 'Deadliest Catch'?
Shyanne first appeared in the Season 18 premiere of Deadliest Catch where she took her position on the boat as a greenhorn. While a greenhorn sounds like something one might find in Narnia, it's actually just a fun way of saying she's new to the crab fishing game. Before setting sail on the high seas, Shyanne was wrapping up another year at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.
Four months later, in October 2021, Shyanne posted about how "life is good on the Saga."
Although perhaps sometimes life takes a dump on you, literally. "A seagull took a s--t on my head today and I'm feeling pretty sad lol. Happy Halloween," Shyanne posted on November 1.
Crab fishing in Alaska lasts from October to January, but it looks as if Shyanne was home in time for Thanksgiving 2021 where "a lot of quality time and sleep" was had.
Another interesting development that occurred during Shyanne's time on the Saga was her new relationship with fellow crew member Mason Twyman. According to Shyanne's Facebook, the couple made it official on January 28, 2022, but proof of their adorable relationship was brewing as far back as October 31, 2021. That's when Shyanne dropped several hilarious photos on her Instagram of Mason sleeping in various locations all over the Saga. Despite Mason living in Wisconsin and Shyanne living in Washington, the pair seems to make it work.
Crab fishing is a family affair for Shyanne Smith.
"Love watching you and your uncle on Deadliest Catch," wrote one Instagram user under a selfie on Shyanne's Instagram. From that, we can deduce that her uncle is probably Shane Smith, half-brother to Captain Josh Harris of the F/V Cornelia. Their father was Phil Harris, captain of the Cornelia Marie, who passed away from a stroke in 2010.
In an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh said he and Shane reconnected after their father died. "The world isn't very familiar with my older brother. He was fishing for a while, but he was like, 'Nah, this is stupid,' and he got his own company and was doing quite well."
However, Josh convinced Shane to return for Season 18 of Deadliest Catch because, in his words, "It's really hard to find good help in this day and age." Shyanne's little brother Kaleo Smith is also aboard the Saga. Crab fishing must be in their blood.
Deadliest Catch airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.