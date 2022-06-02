'Deadliest Catch' Star Josh Harris Has Kept His Romantic Life Private for the Most Part
It goes without saying that millions of viewers are drawn to Deadliest Catch mainly for its wild and unpredictable clips of fishermen at sea. However, through watching the stars of the show catch their prey, viewers also learn quite a bit about the individuals working these boats including some pretty revealing details about their personal life.
One Deadliest Catch star who has been catching a lot of fans' attention as of late is Josh Harris. Many are familiar with Josh thanks to his prowess at sea, but they want to know more about his personal life. Is he married? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding his life outside of Deadliest Catch.
Is 'Deadliest Catch' star Josh Harris married?
As of the time of writing, Josh is not officially married and it doesn't seem like he ever has been. However, that doesn't mean that the esteemed fisherman isn't happily in love. Indeed, as evident by posts on his Instagram, Josh enjoyed a long-term relationship with Jenna Bulis spanning some years, but it is unclear if they are still together as of the time of writing as neither has shared photos of the other for some time.
We don't know a whole lot about Josh and Jenna's relationship as the duo haven't shared much about their time together online, but from what is available, we can tell that their relationship has been around for at least roughly a decade. This is evident by the fact that the couple's first daughter, Kinsley Ella Harris, was born in 2013.
Jenna also has another child from a previous relationship named Kayla Granese.
In an interview with TV Show Ace, Josh opened up a bit about his daughter Kinsley and what it's like raising her.
"She’s seven going on 30. She has me wrapped around her little finger. Yes. She’s a really good manipulator. Way too smart at seven years old. I remember I was kicking cans around the road and stuff and she is watching documentaries and how to operate on dogs and cats," he said at the time.
What is Josh Harris' net worth?
Having what appears to be a happy family life isn't all that Josh has going for him currently. Indeed, per Celebrity Net Worth, the star has made quite a handsome sum of money from fishing and appearing on Deadliest Catch. Around $800,000, to be exact, largely thanks to his work as the captain of the vessel Cornelia Marie and consistent appearances on the hit show.
How did Josh Harris become famous?
Longtime fans of Deadliest Catch will likely recall that Josh's first appearance on the show was all the way back in 2007. The star's father, Phil Harris, was a legendary fisherman whom Josh took after. Unfortunately, Phil died in 2010 after suffering a stroke while on the job, leaving Josh with some pretty big shoes to fill.
By Season 8 Josh was part of the crew of Time Bandit, working on that ship until he received his captain license in 2013. At that point, Josh fully came into his own, helming the Cornelia Marie and going on to become one of the series' biggest stars. Over the years, he has appeared on Deadliest Catch, American Chopper: Deadliest Catch Bike, After The Catch, and Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.