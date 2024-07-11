You Probably Won't See Bradford Davis on 'Deadliest Catch' Again

There are more than 300 episodes of Deadliest Catch, but despite the rotating selection of cast members throughout all 13 seasons, viewers are still asking about a key member of the Northwestern crew from Season 1. Bradford Davis made his debut on the reality show in 2005 during the show's inaugural season, appearing during a single episode. He hasn't returned to the show since, and it seems he's left the high-risk fishing days behind. But where is he now?

Bradford Davis was briefly a professor at California State University.

According to some reviews on the Rate My Professor website, Bradford was temporarily a professor at California State University, teaching a class in the Human Communication Studies department. The class, only labeled HCOM102, seemed to focus on public speaking and presentation. Overall, his reviews as a professor were good, with many of his former students noting that his class was fairly easy to pass, so long as students completed the assignments.

All of the reviews are from 2011, and there aren't any posted within the last couple of years, suggesting that he was only a professor at the university for a short time. But Bradford has moved onto other dreams since then.

Bradford is now a firefighter in Hawaii.

As shared in Facebook post from his wife, Melanie, it seems that Bradford has left teaching and fishing behind in favor of being a firefighter. According to the post, made in May 2020, Bradford spoke often about one day becoming a firefighter and finally decided to pursue his dream.