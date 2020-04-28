The Story of Josh Harris' Mother and Father's Relationship Is Nuts

It's been over 10 years since Deadliest Catch's Captain Phil Harris passed away, but fans of the show still remember the fisherman due to his supreme commitment and talent when it came to securing bank-account-engorging fishing hauls.

His two sons, Josh and Jake Harris are also on the popular Discovery Channel series and while viewers at home feel like they "know" the Harris family, the book penned by the late Captains' boys, which details his relationship with their mother is full of deets.