Jake Anderson From 'Deadliest Catch' Lost His Father and Sister in 2009 and 2010

If there's one takeaway viewers from Deadliest Catch get from watching just a few minutes of the show is that Alaskan Crab fishing isn't exactly an easy gig. It's by and large the complete opposite of easy and requires a special kind of individual with remarkable fortitude and determination to go out every season in the hopes of raking in a sizable haul.

Captain Jake Anderson from the show is a fourth-generation fisherman who had to endure the untimely losses of his sister and father.