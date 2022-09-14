Sig Hansen and His Brothers Are *Literally* Making Waves

Now, Sig is out on the open waters of Norway with his adopted daughter, Mandy, who also speaks Norwegian. Mandy’s daughter, Sailor Marie, also spends some time with Sig on-screen, although she’s not quite old enough to work on the ship yet. In the new series, much of it shows Sig passing the baton off to Mandy, so not only are we gearing up for a new world of fishing in Norway, but perhaps a new Deadliest Catch captain.

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery.