'Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen's Youngest Daughter Is Following in His Footsteps

After decades on the small screen and two back-to-back health scares, Sig has hinted that he’s ready to retire. In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the captain revealed that he has no qualms passing down the Northwestern to Mandy and Clark.

“Mandy and her husband can take it and run,” he told the outlet. “They are young, they got this. For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from what it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances. I’m hoping it makes sense.”