Is 'Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen's Wife Doing OK After Her Cancer Diagnosis?

Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen doesn't post much on his Instagram — however, his profile pic is a cute selfie with his wife, June, kissing him on the cheek.

It certainly takes one hell of a strong woman to keep up with Sig. However, Deadliest Catch fans were understandably concerned about June's health due to a distressing diagnosis she received back in 2019. Sig was devastated to learn that June had cancer.

How has June's health fared since fans learned of her diagnosis? Here's what we know.