Sig Hansen Has Made Quite a Bit of Money Since He Started Working on 'Deadliest Catch'

Now, Sig is passing his love of fishing onto the next generation. His daughter Mandy (Hansen) Pederson has taken on a prominent role on Deadliest Catch and seems poised to carry her father's legacy on for years to come. A student of the Maritime Institute in San Diego, Mandy is doubling down on her love for the sea via both real-world and classroom experiences on the subject.

On the show, she can often be seen piloting the F/V Northwestern and bouncing ideas off her husband, deckhand Clark Pederson. Whether it be quick decision-making, navigating through storms, or learning the technical side of things with the ship, Mandy is clearly making her father proud with her hard work and continuation of the family business.

