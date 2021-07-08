'Deadliest Catch' Has Its Share of Tragedies but Was the Summer Bay One of Them?

If you love what you do, then there really shouldn't be anything to stop you from doing it. Sure there are always going to be obstacles, maybe even life-threatening risks, but individuals who are obsessed with accomplishing something usually find a way to do it.

The fishermen featured on Deadliest Catch face some real threats on the open water in the hopes of catching a long haul. And one particularly scary moment on the Summer Bay has folks wondering: Did the boat sink?