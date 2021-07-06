'Deadliest Catch' Fishermen Gary and John Cobban Lost Their Lives Doing What They Loved

The two survivors of the Scandies Rose sinking were Dean Gribble Jr. and John Lawler. Dean decided to speak his truth in a YouTube video, which has since gone private and is unavailable for viewing by the public. In the video, he said the boat started listing hard to the starboard side.

In fishing terms, “listing” is when a vessel takes on water and tilts to one side. Dean described the evening as having the “worst possible conditions that included 20-foot seas, strong winds, and icing conditions.”