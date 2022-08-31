Is 'Deadliest Catch' Real or Is It More Television Than Reality?

The majority of Deadliest Catch is real, but it's padded with the occasional editing trick or producer prompt. The people who have dedicated their lives to fishing, and who spend season after season actively participating in grueling work in order to support themselves and their families are real people doing honest work.

We don't think we have to say this but, the boats and the circumstances of each are also real. If you're picturing everyone on a soundstage in a fake body of water, a la Jaws, that is not what's happening.