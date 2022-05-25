Meet the Newest Captain to Join the Cast of 'Deadliest Catch'

Crab fishing ain't easy — just ask the seamen on Deadliest Catch.

After a months-long hiatus, the Discovery Plus docuseries returned to the small screen for Season 18 in April. In the premiere, viewers were reunited with Wild Bill, Jake Anderson, Sig Hansen, and Josh Harris. In addition, we also met the captain of the F/V Patricia Lee — Rip Carlton.

But what do we know about the newest cast member to join the series? Read on for details.