'Deadliest Catch' Star Wild Bill Is the King of Crabbing — How Old Is He?

Deadliest Catch has been on the air for 18 seasons, and during that time, viewers have been introduced to a wide variety of cast members. Along with Josh Harris, who took up the mantle of captain in Season 18, we’ve also gotten familiar with veteran fisherman Captain Wild Bill.

Bill Wichrowski has earned bragging rights after 40+ years of experience in the industry. But this leads fans to wonder about his age. So, how old is the Deadliest Catch star? Here’s what we know.