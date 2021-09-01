The Tale of William "Wild Bill" Cutolo Still Reverberates With His Descendants Decades Later (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

During his time as a member of the Columbo crime family, a notorious mafia syndicate that operated out of New York City, William "Wild Bill" Cutolo was one of the group's most famous faces. His murder in 1999 was largely shrouded in secrecy up until a former hitman testified in court and gave details about exactly what went down, painting a picture of crime and deceit that left his family in witness protection for years after his death.

Now, in a new episode of MTV reality series Families of the Mafia, of which Distractify is offering an exclusive first look, the Cutolo story is finally being reflected on by his son, William Cutolo Jr.

Bringing along his two children, William returned to his late father's former stomping grounds in New York City for the first time since they entered witness protection over two decades ago.