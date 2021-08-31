Jimmy Galante Was Released From Prison in 2014 — Where Is He Now?

The story of Jimmy Galante and his garbage empire he built in Danbury, Conn., spans through the '90s and into the early 2000s. The New York Times called him “a Danbury trash hauler suspected of mob ties” with a plot “right out of The Sopranos."

He rose to infamy after he was arrested in 2008 on multiple charges, significantly for evading the IRS for years, and was known to be involved with local mafia families to establish his business in the areas.