All Hands on Deck! Where Is Discovery's Docuseries 'Deadliest Catch' Filmed?

Blimey, the seas are rough out there, and the cast members of Discovery's long-running docuseries Deadliest Catch know that better than Blackbeard himself.

Since 2005, Deadliest Catch has showcased the chaotic, dangerous, and anxiety-inducing duties and lifestyles of Alaskan king crab fisherman. We bet you'll be thinking of that the next time you're chowing down on a spicy king crab roll at your favorite sushi joint.