Sometimes What You Catch on 'Deadliest Catch' Is a Partner! Who Is Mandy Hansen's Husband?

Artist Vincent Van Gogh, a man with a turbulent soul, once said, "The heart of man is very much like the sea. It has its storms, it has its tides, and in its depths, it has its pearls too."

Man's relationship with the ocean is equal parts cantankerous and deferential. It has drawn people to it, and with just as much passion, spit them right back out. The crab fisherman on Deadliest Catch have quite literally devoted their lives to the sea, but to what end?