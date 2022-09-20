Jake Anderson and Sig Hansen From 'Deadliest Catch' Are Super Close, but Are They Related?

While Jake and Sig are not related by blood, the two definitely think of each other as family. According to the F/V Saga's website, Jake is a fifth generation fisherman, which means life on the open seas is almost baked into his DNA. Perhaps that's what Jake and Sig initially bonded over when Jake joined Deadliest Catch in May 2007 as a greenhorn for Captain Sig aboard the F/V Northwestern.

Sig's family hails from Norway, where his father and his father before him were also fishing for crabs.