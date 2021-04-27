Here's the Truth Behind What Happened to the Saga on 'Deadliest Catch'

Deadliest Catch takes on dangerous, life-threatening situations, so any of the vessels featured on the show could be at risk of sinking at any moment, and the Saga is no exception. However, according to Jake’s social media, the Saga seems to be doing all right. He’s been posting videos to Facebook of the crew hard at work and of his recent adventures on the vessel.

Plus, according to a marine traffic report, the Saga last arrived at Dutch Harbor, its home port in Alaska, on April 13, 2021. While some time has passed since its last recorded arrival to port, it is very unlikely the Saga would have sunk since then, so we can let out a sigh of relief for now.

Tune into Deadliest Catch Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.