Female Deckhand Maria Dosal Is the New Breakout Star of 'Deadliest Catch'

King Cove, Alaska native Maria Dosal joined captain Josh Harris and the rest of his crew for the 2019 "opies" (aka snow crab) season, which kicked off in October.

When Season 16 of Deadliest Catch premiered earlier this month, we were pleasantly surprised to see a new deckhand on board the Cornelia Marie — a female deckhand, that is.

Fans are loving the dynamic between the experienced fisherwoman and her male colleagues, with one viewer writing , "She is one tough lady — I think she will make the CM more interesting." Here’s what we’ve learned about the brunette beauty since her reality TV debut.

Maria Dosal from 'Deadliest Catch' has been a deckhand for five years.

According to Facebook, the self-proclaimed "adventurer" landed her first job on a boat in June 2015, working as a deckhand for the F/V Pacific Quest. In August 2017, she transitioned to the F/V Nicholas Michael.

Source: Instagram

During the premiere, Josh explained why he hired Maria to help out on the Cornelia Marie. "I decided I’m going to go out one heavy so we can get production up a little bit," the 37-year-old shared. "[Maria’s] a badass chick… She worked on boats for a long time. She knows what she’s doing," he added, noting, "She could probably show some of the boys a thing or two."

In an April 11 Instagram post, Maria teased her appearance on the long-running series. "I did this thing last fall out on the Bering Sea called King Crabbing. It just so happens the boat I was on, The Cornelia Marie, is featured on this show called Deadliest Catch," she captioned a carousel of photos taken aboard the fishing vessel. "I think they might occasionally show me doing some really hard things on deck. So if you have cable and you’re stuck at home like everyone is, check it out!" she continued. "Blood, sweat, and a lot of tears went into the making of this. I can absolutely vouch for that."

Source: Instagram