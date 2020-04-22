'Deadliest Catch' Fans Want to Know Why Johnathan Hillstrand Is Now on the SAGA

It seems like the SAGA is now getting some additional top fishing talent on its crew: in addition to Jake Anderson, now Johnathan Hillstrand is fishing for the vessel. Deadliest Catch's sixteenth season is showing some major developments and shakeups when it comes to fishermen hopping from boat to boat. Jake Anderson recently left his position on The Northwestern after helping his wife run their e-cig/vape business.

Things didn't exactly pan out, and Jake decided to return back to the boats, and since there was an open spot on the SAGA, he decided to join the crew for another successful fishing season. Johnathan used to fish on the Time Bandit, and the last time viewers saw him on the program was back in Season 13. It looks like his migration to the SAGA is already helping the boat reel in some impressive hauls, too.

The copy:

Typhoon Hagibis, born near the Sea of Japan heads east, hitting the fishing grounds this Tuesday at 8pm! Captains either run for the safety of dock OR FACE THE MONSTER Head On! What do you think @jakeanderson and @johnathanhillstrand of the #sagabandit will do? pic.twitter.com/zurSy8u4ZI — Johnathan Hillstrand (@captjohnathan) April 21, 2020

Johnathan suggested that the team put their crabbing pots outside of a massive storm, surrounding it. Call it an instinct, experience, a deep understanding of how crab and wildlife behave, or a combination of all three, but it ended up being a huge payday for the SAGA. After they brought in the pots, they were overflowing with crabs, something that fans took notice of immediately. It was a hugely successful debut for Captain Johnathan on the boat.