Josh Harris Honors His Late Grandfather on Touching Episode of 'Deadliest Catch'

Ten years after Captain Phil Harris’ untimely death at the age of 53, Deadliest Catch aired a special episode on April 21 titled "The Harris Bloodline" in which the reality series paid tribute to the multigenerational fishing family’s undeniable legacy.

Not only did fans learn more about Phil and his early connections to Dutch Harbor, but they also heard stories about the late Cornelia Marie operator’s father, Grant Harris, who introduced his only child to the commercial crab fishing trade at a very young age.