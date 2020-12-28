'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Passes Away at Age 33

It’s always a tragedy to hear of a member of the Deadliest Catch family passing away. Some former cast members have passed away from underlying medical issues while others were lost at sea. The latest member of the Deadliest Catch family to pass away is Nick McGlashan at just 33 years old. So, what happened to the fisherman? There’s questions that he may have fallen back into some substance abuse issues.

Some of his fisherman friends say that he was one of the best and most experienced fishermen due to his long history with the hobby. Unfortunately, even his talent and love for fishing could not stop his struggles with addiction.

Nick, who appeared on over 70 episodes of the riveting crab fishing show, was a seventh-generation crab fisherman. Raised in a crabbing family, he grew up near the Dutch Harbor on the island of Akutan, Alaska. He first started crabbing on the Bering Sea when he was just 13 years old.

Nick entered rehab for drugs and alcohol during Season 13.

According to Mirror, Nick was urged by Deadliest Catch cast and production to go get help for his addictions to drugs and alcohol. The show eventually decided to suspend him from the 13th season of the docuseries, which finally got Nick to go get professional help.

“At his lowest point, Nick was shooting up meth and heroin while drinking a half-gallon of vodka every day. After overdosing three times, Nick managed to get sober in September 2016 and used his experience to try and help others get clean,” the outlet wrote.

After his first journey getting sober, Nick made it his mission to help others who were struggling with similar issues. He used his own life to show that it’s okay to be vulnerable and open about what you’re going through when it comes to addiction.

In an article written for Chosen Magazine, entitled “The Deadliest Disease,” Nick wrote, "Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning." He writes about reaching such a low level that his “mind, body, and spirit were so diseased” that he "welcomed [his] own death.”

"To say I was lost would be an understatement," he said. "I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted was to stay loaded. Every bit of happiness stripped away by a powerful, cunning, and baffling disease."