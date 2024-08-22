Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch A Family Business: Who Owns the F/V Elinore J From 'Deadliest Catch?' The Elinore J did appear in Season 18 when Sean Dwyer briefly returned to the series. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 22 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @ captseandwyer

For almost 20 years, Deadliest Catch has captured the hearts of its fans. They've grown accustomed to the long-term captains who have been there since day one. They have also relished in the joy of watching the young men who were greenhorns at the beginning grow into capable captains. Deadliest Catch may have nothing in common with the Real Housewives franchise when it comes to the stories themselves, but they both have a lot in common in terms of longevity and the devotion of its fandom.

Article continues below advertisement

Deadliest Catch isn't just about catching crabs in dangerous waters. Sure, that's what provides the action, but the fans are equally invested in the people. And the people who the viewers are invested in are invested in themselves and their fishing vessels. The fishing vessels are almost characters themselves; the names given to them are chosen for personal reasons. Just as men have come and gone over the years, fishing vessels like the Elinore J have come and gone. So, who owns the Elinore J?

Source: Instagram @ captseandwyer

Article continues below advertisement

Captain Sean Dwyer and his family are the current owners of the Elinore J, and a few other fishing vessels.

According to his family's website, Sean Dwyer is the proud owner of the Elinore J. The Dwyers have a family business, St. George Marine, that was started by Sean's parents, Pat Dwyer and Jenny Gore. Sean currently acts as the captain of another fishing vessel in the St. George Marine, the Brenna A. The Brenna A was the primary fishing vessel Sean captained in Seasons 12 through 15. The Elinore J did appear in Season 18 when Sean briefly returned to the series. So, where are Sean and the Elinore J now?

Source: Instagram @captseandwyer

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Dwyer is not in Season 20 of 'Deadliest Catch,' so where are his fishing vessels now?

Sean is not on Season 20 of Deadliest Catch. He left the series in after its 15th season but returned for Seasons 18 and 19. Based on his Instagram, it seems that he stepped away from the show to focus on his family, as his wife had their first child. Sean's absence also means that the Elinore J is likely at the St. George Marine. The Dwyer family owns three fishing vessels in total: the Elinore J, the Brenna A, and the Jennifer A. The names of these vessels were all chosen for a reason.

Source: Instagram @captseandwyer

The St. George Marine is the Dwyer Family's business and their vessels are named in honor of family members.