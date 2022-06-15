'Deadliest Catch' Bank Robber — From Catching Crabs Pots to Being Caught

A quick search on the Department of Corrections Oregon Offender website doesn't yield any results for Joshua. If he served his full sentence, in all likelihood he would have been released in late 2019 or early 2020 when he was 32 years old. If Joshua is active on social media, it would appear he's using a different name. While his time on Deadliest Catch was certainly cut short, it's hard not to make an impression when being on television was essentially a side gig between bank robberies.