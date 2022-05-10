Airbnb Guest Robbed, Warns Customers on Renting Places with Keypad Entry Locks in Viral TikTok

While vacations are supposed to be a relaxing time to just get away and enjoy some off-time in a new location, seeing the sights and maybe enjoy time with your family, friends, and/or loved ones, that doesn't mean they can't be stressful as all heck.

From dealing with airline delays/cancellations, running to your next flight in time during a layover, overpacked car rental agencies, and your hotel looking nothing like it did in the pictures, "just relaxing" can be pretty tough.