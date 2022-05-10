Airbnb Guest Robbed, Warns Customers on Renting Places with Keypad Entry Locks in Viral TikTok

Airbnb Guest Robbed, Warns Customers on Renting Places with Keypad Entry Locks in Viral TikTokBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 10 2022, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
While vacations are supposed to be a relaxing time to just get away and enjoy some off-time in a new location, seeing the sights and maybe enjoy time with your family, friends, and/or loved ones, that doesn't mean they can't be stressful as all heck.
From dealing with
airline delays/cancellations, running to your next flight in time during a layover, overpacked car rental agencies, and your hotel looking nothing like it did in the pictures, "just relaxing" can be pretty tough.
And to top it all off if this is going on when you're visiting a place you're unfamiliar with that can just up the stress factor that much more.
What's even worse, however, is when you're a victim of theft while you're on vacation, because not only are all of your personal belongings gone, but getting back home without a wallet, ID, and credit cards isn't exactly a walk in the park.
And while there are practices that you can adhere to keep yourself as safe as possible while you're traveling, there are some things you probably don't account for. Like the fact that someone is going to break into your Airbnb by messing with the keypad lock on your front door and then stealing everything, you've got in your rental space.
This is what Sylvia, a TikTok user who posts under the username @sylpal experienced while she was traveling. In the clip, she takes viewers on a tour of the Airbnb rental she was staying in that contained what appears to be evidence of what looks like a well-thought-out robbery.
The keypad on the door appears to be tampered with, and there was a box of rubber gloves along with a cigarette butt found in the Airbnb. Sylvia goes on to say that all of her items were stolen, from her iPad and Airpods to all of her clothes and makeup, anything and everything that was considered valuable was lifted.
Although she had the "find my" features enabled on her devices, the last locations they were spotted in seemed to stop updating after a while. She said that if Dallas PD were unable to recover them, then her belongings would simply be lost and she'd have to either rely on traveler's insurance or Airbnb to front the cost of getting them refunded.
Sylvia praised local officers for their work and added in the clip that the investigators who came to observe the crime scene surmised throgh all of the evidence available to them that it appeared whoever entered the Airbnb actually knew the code, which led folks in the comments section to a ton of different theories.
Firstly, many folks thought it was strange that Syvlia's makeup and clothing were stolen, however, the expensive TV sets in the Airbnb were left behind.
Even those who didn't speculate that the hosts were at least in on the robbery thought it was irresponsible for them to not change the keypad code of the rental Sylvia was staying in. Meaning that any one of the spot's previous guests could've easily remembered the code and came back whenever someone else booked it.
Sylvia stated that Airbnb doesn't require its hosts who use keypad locks on their rentals are required to change/reprogram them every time a next guest stays there, something that the TikToker and others on the platform have taken issue with.
What do you think? Who robbed Sylvia? Someone who stayed at the Airbnb previously? Or perhaps it was someone who either knew the host or got their hands on the keypad, or maybe the cops were wrong and they were able to tamper with the electronic lock? But if that's the case, then why were the TVs left behind?