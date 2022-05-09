Manager Threatens to Call Cops on Diabetic Employee After Finding Insulin Syringe

Manager Threatens to Call Cops on Diabetic Employee After Finding Insulin SyringeBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 9 2022, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Being a manager who has been tasked with "running a tight ship" can often be a daunting and thankless task. Sure, you receive a pay bump that comes with greater responsibilities, but oftentimes you can be put in a position where the employees who work under your supervision can resent you, and your workplace superiors will often give you an inordinate amount of work to do.
You're put in a position where you're receiving flak from both sides, which can lead to some pretty high-stress scenarios. And while there are some bosses workers absolutely adore, there are others who are doing whatever they can to make a company profitable and allow that to cloud their judgment when it comes to enforcing certain policies.
And then there are those who act in ways that leave people wondering just how in the world they were ever even considered for a promotional experience in the first place. Like this encounter, a TikTok user had with her boss that many people are saying was entirely out of line and possibly illegal.
TikToker Abby Gebo, who posts under the handle @thegebos, uploaded a now-viral clip about an interaction she had with her boss regarding her insulin medication. She captioned the video with the following: "diabetic storytime."
Abby said that her manager had looked through her backpack for whatever reason and found a syringe in there. Maybe because he was watching a lot of The Wire or just saw Trainspotting, but he instantly assumed that the syringes were being used for intravenous recreational drug use.
Abby says that her manager spoke to a coworker about the backpack, stating that he was going to look into the needles further. When he confronted Abby about the bag, she said that he told her he "really expected better from her."
The statement left the TikToker bewildered.
Then her manager asked her outright if she was doing drugs. "Do I look like I'm doing drugs?" Abby rejoined. She went on to remind her boss that she was diabetic, a fact about her that Abby says he was already aware of.
He didn't immediately accept that explanation, however, stating that his own niece was a diabetic and never used needles, just pumps in order to give herself insulin.
"OK um, I can't wait to sue you, but some people can't afford pumps and have to use like vials and syringes," Abby retorts in her video.
The TikTok user's interactions with her manager only got worse from there when he demanded that she prove to him she was using insulin. She noted to her viewers on the social media platform that even though she didn't have to offer up proof of her medical condition, she did so anyway, presenting her vials of insulin to him.
"You're lucky, but I'm watching you," Abby says her boss told her, adding that he was ensuring that none of the staff under his employ were abusing recreational drugs.
Abby quit her job that very day and many commenters who responded to her TikTok mentioned that it was illegal for her boss to not only look through her stuff, but question her about her medical condition.
In fact, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, it's illegal for any employer to discriminate against a worker for having a disability or medical condition. Many who saw Abby's video believe that if what she's saying is true then her manager was in direct violation of this law, which could fall under a Federal offense.