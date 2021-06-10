Check out These 6 Airplane Travel Hacks From TikTok to Use on Your Next Trip!

With most vacation plans being canceled (or postponed) in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals are booking trips and/or planning their next adventure.

Let's face it, it's 2021 and most people are looking to travel ... like, anywhere.

So, Distractify has rounded up six airplane travel hacks from TikTok that will probably improve your jet setting experience.

Though you may not be getting a first-class experience, you still want to be comfortable and know the do's and don'ts of the aircraft you're traveling on.

But one thing that can make your vacation a little less enjoyable is a bad airplane experience. If you're looking to travel on a budget, finding the best deals (aka the cheapest flight) will most likely leave you sitting in the economy section of the plane.

Check out these airplane TikTok travel hacks to use on your next trip!

TikTok has become a great tool for users to learn new tips and tricks. Whether it's a new beauty hack, DIY tutorial, or recipe, creators are keen on sharing information. TikTok user Kat Kamalani, who is a flight attendant, went viral after sharing her airplane travel hacks.

1. Don't use airplane toilet paper, according to this flight attendant. No, it's not dangerous to use the airplane's toilet paper but Kat revealed that she prefers to use tissues instead. "I hate airplane toilet paper. They use the cheapest kind and it disintegrates in two seconds, so I always use the tissues because the tissues are always softer and way better quality," she said in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Get free drinks on your next trip. While most airlines offer complimentary soft beverages (soda, water, tea, and coffee), you typically have to pay for alcoholic beverages out-of-pocket. Luckily, Kat revealed how you can score a free drink on your next trip. If you're sitting in your seat and your monitor, air conditioning, or something else is broken and the flight attendants are not able to fix it, the attendants have the ability to offer you free complimentary drinks to make up for the inconvenience.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Always use incognito mode when looking for flights. According to several TikTok users, you should always use incognito mode when searching for the best flight deals. Why? "Airlines increase the price when they see you've searched for a flight repeatedly," posted TikTok user @theprofessionaltraveler. Additionally, you'll typically find the cheapest flights six weeks before your departure. Therefore, you should not book a flight too early or too late.

4. Tips for avoiding motion sickness while flying. Even the most experienced traveler can, unfortunately, be struck with a bit of motion sickness while on the plane. TikTok user @whereiwandered, who is a flight attendant, offered viewers some tips on how to avoid feeling queasy. In the video, she suggested that passengers sit as close to the front of the airplane as possible because the back of the aircraft tends to experience more turbulence. You can also chew on ginger tablets or ask for ginger ale. She also suggested purchasing an acupressure wrist band which could help with motion sickness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

5. NEVER drink airplane water, according to a flight attendant. "Never consume any liquid that is not in a can or a bottle," TikTok user Kat told her followers. "Those water tanks are never cleaned." Therefore, Kat recommends not drinking the coffee or tea because they "come from the same water tank." Yikes!

Article continues below advertisement

6. Avoid paying extra for your bags. If you've ever been personally victimized by the checked bags weight limit, you are not alone. Airlines have several policies in place when it comes to the amount of bags one person is able to bring on a plane. And the more stuff you have, the more expensive your travel experience will become.