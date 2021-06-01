Ready to Live off the Grid? Check out These 5 TikTok #VanLife Renovation Hacks!

Though off-the-grid living may seem like a dream, it can sometimes get a bit lonely, at least according to Sydney Ferbrache, aka @divineontheroad. This solo van life TikToker has documented her experience of living in a van with her two dogs. But as she mentions in the video, she doesn't always want to feel like she's living out of her car.

To make your van feel more like home, Sydney offered her followers some key renovation tips that will make your overall #vanlife experience more pleasant.

"Create a separate workspace as an 'office' versus just your bed," she explained to her followers, showing that her van has a table that extends outside of her home on wheels. She also shared with viewers the benefits of having a refrigerator with a freezer and investing in a "big cozy bed."