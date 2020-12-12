How to Visit Château de la Motte-Husson & Make Your Own ‘Escape to the Chateau’

Not walking down the aisle any time soon? You can still visit the château by “glamping” — as in, camping glamorously — in a geodesic dome on site. “Elegant camping just got interesting here at The Château with our brand new geodesic domes,” the château website raves. “Watch the stars twinkle in total luxury.”

There are two domes available — a floating dome, described as “rather romantic,” and a “land dome,” located next to the moat. The floating dome has a double bed and fits two adults, and the land dome has a double bed and two single beds and fits two adults and two children. Both domes are outfitted with a wood-burning stove, and the bathroom and kitchen — including a fully stocked bar “including wine, port, bubbles, and beer" — are nearby.

Each dome goes for £350 a night — about $463 — or you can rent both for £600 a night — about $794. Plus, all bookings include a French breakfast delivered to your kitchen, a welcome basket with local delicacies, access to fishing equipment and bicycles, and access to the château’s game room.

The downsides? You can roam the grounds but you can’t go inside the château itself, and you may have to contend with filming, although the site says the production “will obviously respect your privacy.”