Find Out How to Stream the ABC True Crime Series 'Who Do You Believe?'

While many primetime true crime programs like Dateline, 48 Hours, and 20/20 offer cut-and-dried accounts of crimes, ABC's Who Do You Believe? shows that there really are two sides to every story.

Each episode of docu-series focuses on a particular crime, whether it's a robbery, a case of fraud, or a murder. Through firsthand accounts and reenactments, viewers get to hear both sides of the story. By the end of the episode, they can draw their own conclusions about who was telling the truth, and whether the legal outcome was just.