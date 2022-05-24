Find Out How to Stream the ABC True Crime Series 'Who Do You Believe?'
While many primetime true crime programs like Dateline, 48 Hours, and 20/20 offer cut-and-dried accounts of crimes, ABC's Who Do You Believe? shows that there really are two sides to every story.
Each episode of docu-series focuses on a particular crime, whether it's a robbery, a case of fraud, or a murder. Through firsthand accounts and reenactments, viewers get to hear both sides of the story. By the end of the episode, they can draw their own conclusions about who was telling the truth, and whether the legal outcome was just.
Though Who Do You Believe? aims to leave a lot up in the air, one thing is certain — where you can stream the show. Read on to find out how you can watch the series if you miss it when it airs on ABC, and to learn which cases have been featured thus far.
Find out how to stream ABC's 'Who Do You Believe?.' Is it on Hulu?
New episodes of Who Do You Believe? debut live on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, but there are a few ways for viewers to catch up on the show if they miss it.
Those who have regular TV packages (or who have access to a cable TV log-in) can watch Who Do You Believe? on ABC.com, or On Demand.
Viewers who have given up regular TV, or who are looking for another option, can stream the docu-series with a regular Hulu subscription as well. The episodes drop on on Hulu on Wednesdays — the day after they air on ABC.
Hulu subscriptions begin at $6.99 for an ad-supported plan, and a regular package is $12.99 per month.
Which cases have been shown on 'Who Do You Believe?' so far? An episode guide.
During the Who Do You Believe? premiere on May 3, viewers learned about the complicated marriage between Mark Athans and Charity Parcham, and their subsequent divorce.
The second episode focused on Star Trek actress Nichelle Norris' conservatorship, which featured insight from her son, Kyle Johnson, and her former manager, Gilbert Bell.
The third episode covered Celeste Beard Johnson's (no relation to Kyle Johnson) imprisonment for the 1999 shooting death of her millionaire husband, Steven Beard.
The episode highlighted Celeste Beard Johnson's estrangement from her biological daughters (and Steven Beard's stepdaughters), Kristina and Jennifer Beard.
As of presstime, three episodes have aired on ABC. The fourth episode, which is set to air on May 24, will continue the coverage of Steven Beard's murder.
It is unclear at this time just how many episodes will be included in Season 1.
New episodes of Who Do You Believe? air live on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.