Was Julius Jones Ever Released? Kim Kardashian Helped Get His Death Sentence Commuted

Season 1, Episode 6 of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu on May 19 — and in it, viewers learned all about a man named Julius Jones. Kim Kardashian recently passed the baby bar, and she's studying to pass the bar exam to become a lawyer. In the meantime, she has been busy working on justice system reform by advocating for reduced sentencing for wrongly-accused/harshly-sentenced individuals. Julius is one of them.

