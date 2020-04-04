Kim Kardashian's White House Visits Show Her Passion for Criminal Justice Reform

Kim made another visit to the White House in June 2019 to give a speech on prison reform during a press conference. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had ditched the printed speech and decided to "wing it."

“I am freaking the f**k out,” she said in the show. “This is the biggest crowd ever. I’m getting pulled into this room that you see all the presidents speak at when they’re doing a press conference.”