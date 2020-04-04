Kim Kardashian's White House Visits Show Her Passion for Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian's White House Visits Show Her Passion for Criminal Justice ReformBy Larry Stansbury
Anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that Kim Kardashian West is studying to become a lawyer. Along the way, the reality star has managed to raise awareness for criminal justice reform. She even had a documentary special, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, slated to air on April 5.
While Kim is doing her part in learning about the criminal justice reforms in law school, she also has made several visits to the White House in recent years. And fans want to know how many times she's made the trip to Washington, D.C., to speak with President Donald Trump. Let's take a quick look at how many times the KKW Beauty mogul has visited the White House.
Kim helped persuade Trump to grant a release to Alice Marie Johnson.
In May 2018, Kim worked with Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to grant a release for Alice Marie Johnson. If you're not familiar with the case, Alice is a Tennessee woman who spent 21 years in prison after being convicted of a non-violent drug offense in 1996. Kim met with President Trump at the Oval Office and successfully petitioned him to grant clemency to Alice. In June 2018, Alice was released from prison.
She visited the White House to give a speech on prison reform.
Kim made another visit to the White House in June 2019 to give a speech on prison reform during a press conference. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had ditched the printed speech and decided to "wing it."
“I am freaking the f**k out,” she said in the show. “This is the biggest crowd ever. I’m getting pulled into this room that you see all the presidents speak at when they’re doing a press conference.”
Kim went and gave a heartfelt speech. “I’m so happy to announce today that we have a rideshare partnership," she said in the speech. "Formerly incarcerated people will be gifted cards, so that they can get rides to and from job interviews, to and from jobs, family members. And that is so important, so needed. And so I’m just thankful to everyone here that’s in support, and so proud of this partnership with the rideshare organization. So thank you.”
She made another visit to talk about criminal justice reform.
In March 2020 Kim traveled to the White House with Alice to talk to Donald Trump about criminal justice reform. She tweeted that other inmates who served with Johnson also attended the meeting to bring "light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs."
Kim is studying to become a lawyer.
Currently, Kim is in the process of becoming a lawyer — just like her famous father, Robert Kardashian. Her success in helping to free Alice Marie Johnson played a major role in the decision.
"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
We can say that Kim is doing a great job of becoming a lawyer and fighting for criminal justice. We can't wait to see what she does later in her career while being a full-time mom and filming the reality show.
More from Distractify:
Kim Kardashian Is Studying to Become a Lawyer and People Have Mixed Opinions
Kim Kardashian West's Figure Can Be Attributed to a Plant-Based Diet