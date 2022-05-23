Abuse Survivor Misty Griffin Shares Her Story, Details Her Advocacy Work in 'Sins of the Amish' (EXCLUSIVE)

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse and assault.

While programs like TLC's Breaking Amish and Return to Amish have pulled back the curtain on some of the darkness within the Amish community, Peacock's docuseries, Sins of the Amish, will shed light on the violent crimes that take place among the Amish and Mennonite people.

Though the Amish are known for keeping to themselves and for leading simple lives, Sins of the Amish will highlight some of the sexual abuse that has been plaguing the community for years.