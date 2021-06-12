Get to Know the Real Life Story Behind ‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’

So where is Celeste Beard now?

The true-crime story of Celeste Beard , previously covered in the 2004 series premiere of Oxygen’s doc-series Snapped , is back on TV with the new Lifetime movie Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer.

First, some backstory: Celeste was a waitress at a Texas country club when she met her future husband, Steve Beard Jr., a retired TV executive.

Amid relationship drama in their marriage, Celeste checked herself into a mental health facility, where she met fellow patient Tracey Tarlton, a woman who killed Steve in 1999, according to Oxygen.

Celeste got life in prison for her part in the crime, while Tarlton — who testified against Celeste — got 10 years in prison and 12 years of probation.