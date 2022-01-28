Did You Know That If You Defraud the Government, You Can Still Have Your Own Podcast?

Does a person join the mafia, or does the mafia join the person? Maybe it's both. ABC's Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster is a two-hour special about the Gambino crime family told directly from the horse's (head) mouth. Sammy "The Bull" Gravano is a former member of the infamous crime family and he's singing like a canary. The special also invites other former mobsters such as Michael Franzese, who is not shying away from the limelight.

Who is Michael Franzese, what did he do, and where is he now? We have the answers.